Affordable boAt Wave Style Smartwatch Introduced in India

Popular wearable brand boAt has introduced the new Wave Style smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with the usual health features with a stylish design. In addition to this, the company has a festive sale going on with offers on audio, smartwatches, and mobile accessories.

boAt Wave Style: Specs and Features

The boAt Wave Style has a metallic square dial and features a 1.69-inch HD display with support for 100+ cloud-based watch faces. It comes with a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, and a sleep tracker.

With the help of the boAt Crest app, users will be able to make custom fitness plans and share their progress with people using Fitness Buddies. Plus, the watch can help track steps, calories, and distance covered.

There are over 10 sports modes, including Walking, Treadmill, Skipping, Running, Badminton, Football, Basketball, Tennis, Yoga, Dancing, and Indoor Cycling. The boAt Wave Style comes with Google Fit and Apple Health support and has an IP68 rating.

It is backed by a 220mAh battery with up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. Users can also get sedentary alerts and breathing exercises too.

Price and Availability

The boAt Wave Style comes with an introductory price of Rs 1,299 and is now available to buy via Amazon India and the company’s website. The original price is Rs 1,799.

It comes in Active Black, Blue, Olive Green, and Cherry Blossom color variants.