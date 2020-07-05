While there are a lot of perks of owning an electric vehicle, taking a long drive in it can become a hassle if the battery runs out of charge mid-way. So, I think that is why every EV owner should have “JumpSmart”, the ultimate emergency battery starter kit, in their trunk for an unexpected emergency situation. Because it is better to be safe than sorry!

Created by an Illinois-based Consumer Electronics company, Limitless Innovations, the “JumpSmart” kit comes with a powerful flashlight that doubles as the primary power source and a pair of “smart” jump starter cable. It is designed to jump-start a dead battery of an electric vehicle and is perfect for extreme emergency situations. The “JumpSmart” kit has also won the “Editor’s Choice” award in CES 2018 and 2019.

Now, the 37,000mWh portable vehicle jump starter kit comes in a compact protective kit bag. You can use the kit even if you do not have any prior experience of starting a dead battery. This is because the device comes with an array of built-in safety features and a proper instructions guide to help you out with the process.

How to Use “JumpSmart”

To use the device, you just take out the 10-inch long “JumpSmart” device that has the necessary connectors at the back. Now, take the “smart” jumper cable that comes with the kit and connect it to the relevant connector to start the process.

If you mess up the connection somehow, the device will alert you about it to prevent any accidents. Although the device is pretty compact, it packs the power to jump-start an eight-cylinder 5.0L engine with ease.

Now, apart from jump-starting electric cars, trucks, and SUVs, the device can also charge up your smartphone or tablet using the USB port.

There’s also the built-in flashlight, which I mentioned earlier, to allow you to work in dark environments.

So, if you want to carry this ultimate emergency kit in the glove box of your vehicle, you can get one from here or Amazon for a price of $119 (~Rs 8,985). You can also use the code “LIMITLESS25” to get a 25% discount on the actual price.