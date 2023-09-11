Attack on Titan Season 4 (Part 3) Final Episode Release Date Revealed in New Leak

Attack on Titan is one of the greatest shonen anime of all time, and it’s painful to say it’s finally coming to an end later this year. The final season (season 4) has been split into various cours and specials, as it has been airing from 2020–2023 as of now. The final chapters of the Attack on Titan manga were adapted into one-hour special episodes. Hence, we got The Final Chapters: Special 1 (Season 4 episode 29) in March earlier this year, and now, the release date for the final special episode (Season 4 episode 30) has been leaked. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of the Attack on Titan Season 4 Special 2 episode.

Back on March 4, 2023, the first special covering a few of the final chapters of the Attack on Titan manga was released as a one-hour-long special episode. From then on, fans understood that our beloved show was getting wrapped up and reaching its end. This final special was confirmed to be the finale of the entire series and was also announced to be released in the Fall of 2023. Yeah, since the first special, fans have been patiently waiting for the finale without knowing the exact release date. But we have a major update on that front!

A special event known as ‘Attack on Titan Worldwide’ is in the cards to celebrate the anime’s 10th Anniversary as well as its conclusion. In the description of the event’s unlisted video, the staff accidentally spilled the details about the “final episode” of Attack on Titan. Since this event takes place right after the AOT final episode airs, the date was mentioned in the description. Therefore, according to the leak, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2, the final episode, will be released on November 4, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. 【BREAKING NEWS】



Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 (Part 2) scheduled for November 4th release. pic.twitter.com/UTCKDzxBLK— Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 11, 2023

Attack on Titan Season 4 Special 2 Episode Plot

The final season’s first special episode adapted up to chapter 134 of the manga (titled In the Depths of Despair). If you didn’t know, there are a total of 139 chapters in the Attack on Titan manga. Therefore, on November 4, the final episode (Special 2) will adapt the last five chapters of the manga and conclude this epic saga, which has been running for a decade now. The following chapters will be adapted in the finale:

Chapter 135: The Battle of Heaven and Earth

Chapter 136: Dedicate Your Heart

Chapter 137: Titans

Chapter 138: A Long Dream

Chapter 139: Toward the Tree on That Hill

The plot for the finale remains the same as in Special 1, where our favorite AOT characters, such as Armin, Mikasa, Reiner, and others, try to stop Eren and put an end to the Rumbling. Therefore, what does fate have in store for the world and our favorite characters in Attack on Titan? This will be the primary focus of the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 final episode.

What Happened Until Now in Attack on Titan?

Eren Yeager began the rumbling, and the Wall Titans began their rampage by crushing everything in their way. On seeing the oncoming end of the world, the scout regiment members as well as the warriors combined and followed Eren in the flying boat to put an end to the destruction. As Eren turned into the Founding Titan, which had a giant skeletal body, our favorite characters jumped from the airship to the Founding Titan’s back. This marked the start of the final battle between Eren and his (former) comrades.

That said, now that the release date has leaked, let’s wait for an official confirmation from the production team. If the rumors are true, we are only two months away from witnessing the finale of Attack on Titan. Therefore, let’s strap on our maneuvering equipment and calmly wait for the storm that is the AOT final episode (if you know you know, looking at you, manga readers!). In the meantime, how excited are you for the upcoming Attack on Titan episode? Let us know in the comments below.