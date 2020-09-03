Asus has today launched a whole new line-up of laptops under its ZenBook brand. These new laptops come with the newly launched 11th-gen Tiger Lake Intel processors featuring all the improvements those chips bring. Moreover, Asus is also launching a few laptops verified under Intel’s Evo platform.

Asus ZenBook Flip S

The ZenBook Flip S (UX371) is the first laptop from Asus to be verified by Intel under the new Evo platform. The Flip S measures just 13.9mm in thickness and is lightweight at 1.2kg. You get a 4K OLED display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Moreover, it’s a touch screen panel and you can use it wiht the new Asus Pen active stylus.

Under the hood is an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with the new Intel Iris Xe graphics. This is paired with up to 16GB RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-A port, and an HDMI port. Intel’s Evo platform also requires laptops to run at least 9 hours on a charge, and the ZenBook Flip boasts of a 15 hour battery life.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13

The ZenBook Flip 13 is similar in a lot of ways to the ZenBook Flip S. For one, you get an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics. This is paired with 16GB RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD.

The ZenBook Flip 13 also comes with a 13-inch display, same as the ZenBook Flip S. However, the Flip 13 has a Full HD OLED panel instead of a 4K display.

The laptop has a 67Wh battery and Asus claims that it can deliver up to 14 hours of use on a single charge.

Asus ZenBook S

The ZenBook S (UX393) is another thin and light laptop. At just 15.7mm and 1.35kg in thickness and weight, the laptop is a great portable device. It has an all metal unibody design, and a 3.3K display. That’s a resolution of 3300×2200 pixels.

Under the hood, there’s an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM. You also get a 1TB PCIe SSD for storage. There’s no dedicated GPU, obviously, but you’ll get Intel Iris Xe graphics on board.

Asus ZenBook 14 Ultralight

As the name suggests, the ZenBook 14 Ultralight is an extremely light laptop. In fact, Asus claims that it weighs in at just 980g. You still get powerful hardware under the hood though. There’s an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with either Intel Iris Xe graphics, or, if you need dedicated graphics, an MX450 GPU.

Plus, there’s a host of I/O options on board. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-A port, HDMI 2.0 and a microSD card reader. There’s also support for WiFi 6.

Asus ZenBook 14

The ZenBook 14 comes in at just under 1.19kg, which means it’s perfectly portable. Still you get up to the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor here with Intel Iris Xe graphics. You can also configure the ZenBook 14 with an MX450 GPU if you need discrete graphics for your tasks. For I/O, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-A port, HDMI 2.0, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

The ZenBook 14 also comes with Asus’s ScreenPad technology that puts a tiny display on the touchpad, allowing for more productivity with quick access to tools and apps at your fingertips.

Asus ZenBook Flip 15

The ZenBook Flip 15 comes with a 15-inch 4K HD OLED display with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The laptop features Asus’s ErgoLift hinge design which lifts up the body of the laptop slightly when the lid is raised for a more comfortable typing experience, while also helping with system thermals.

Under the hood, you get an 11th-gen Intel Core processor paired with up to GTX 1650Ti graphics. The laptop also includes a host of I/O options including two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

VivoBook Flip 14

The VivoBook Flip 14, as the name suggests, is a 14-inch convertible laptop with a 360 degree hinge. It comes with a 14-inch touch display compatible with the Asus Active Stylus for accurate input and writing.

Under the hood, you get up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics. This is paired with up to 16GB RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. You also get a bunch of I/O options including Thunderbolt 4 ports.

VivoBook S13, S14, and S15

The new VivoBook S series has also been announced. The S13, S14, and S15 are laptops with 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch displays. The laptops feature diamond-cut edges, metallic texture finishes, and multiple colour options. For performance, the laptops come with up to the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics. You also get 16GB RAM, and a high capacity SSD. Plus, there’s Intel Optane memory as well for superfast storage.

Asus hasn’t announced the pricing or availability for these laptops yet.