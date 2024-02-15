New 2024 Lineup of Asus ROG Laptops & Desktops Launched in India; Details Here

Asus has just launched brand new Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops and desktops in India. The 2024 ROG lineup is here, and it changes things up with fresh designs on the new ROG Zephyrus series. Here is everything about the 2024 Asus ROG laptop & desktop lineup in India!

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) Laptop: Details

Starting with the Zephyrus G16 is the company’s new 2024 laptop, which updates the design over the previous generation. The display lid design features a minimal look, as well as the all-new ROG Slash Lightning. Before, Asus used to have an entire array of Anime Matrix LEDs on the Zephyrus.

You can get the new 2024 Zephyrus G16 with a 2.5K resolution 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. With OLED, gaming experiences are completely different as the screen offers inky blacks and brightly expressed colors. Notably, this is the only Asus ROG laptop in India with an OLED display!

This major change in the design looks quite neat! Some may not like it, but the new design looks minimal and clean to me. Zephyrus G16 (2024) updates the processor options to the Intel Core Ultra series, with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H being available on the highest-end laptop variant. The RAM here is 16GB of LPDDR5X with a speed of 7467 MHz. For storage, there is a 1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD.

Image Courtesy: Asus

Speaking of graphics, Zephyrus G16 (2024) packs up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 mobile discrete graphics card with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Plus, the laptop will have a dedicated MUX switch for dynamically switching to the onboard highly efficient Intel Arc graphics present in the Core Ultra processors.

This laptop weighs 1.5kg and is built from an aluminum alloy chassis. For cooling, Asus has employed Arc Flow 2.0 fans with Liquid Metal as the thermal interface solution instead of traditional thermal paste. There is also support for Windows Hello for seamless unlocking and Aura RGB sync on the keyboard. The slash lighting feature has 15 animations. For networking, the Zephyrus G16 has WiFi 6E support.

According to Asus, the new Zephyrus G16 2024 laptop boasts a 6-speaker design (4 speakers + 2 tweeters) with 47% increased volume output. There are also AI noise cancellation features present on the laptop. The battery is 90WHr, and the laptop can charge 50% of its capacity in just 30 minutes, thanks to fast charging support!

ROG Strix Scar 16 & 18 (2024) Laptops: Details

Next up, we have the ROG Strix Scar 16 and Scar 18 gaming laptops. These feature the classic Republic of Gamers aesthetics, with an Aura Sync ROG logo on the display lid. The new laptops are available with the latest Intel 14th Gen processors, with the highest-end variant being available with the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with 24 cores & 32 threads.

Like the Zephyrus, the Scar 16 & 18 feature Nvidia RTX 40 Series GPUs. The laptops can be configured with up to an RTX 4080/4090 GPU. For RAM, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM is available with up to 4TB of NVMe Gen 4 storage.

Image Courtesy: ASUS

These laptops have Nebula HDR displays with a Mini LED panel having a 240Hz refresh rate. The resolution offered is 2.5K, and the displays on the Asus ROG Scar 16 & 18 2024 laptops also feature Dolby Vision HDR.

We have personally tested the Scar 18 (2023) edition with a Mini LED display. The experience of using Mini LED is much better than traditional IPS panels commonly used on many laptops!

There is a quad-speaker system here for audio output and WiFi 6E for networking. Both the Scar 16 and Scar 18 have a 90Whr battery capacity. The Scar 16 weighs 2.65 kg. The bigger Scar 18 weighs 3.10 kg and these are not exactly aimed towards portability.

ROG Gaming Desktops (2024): Details

Asus has released several new gaming desktops in India, too. Two ROG desktop PCs are being released: ROG G22CH and ROG Strix G13CH. There is also a non-ROG gaming PC called the Asus S501ME, releasing in the 2024 lineup. The G22CH and G13CH gaming dekstops feature up to an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU.

The ROG G22CH has a compact design with a volume of 10 litres only, and the desktop even has liquid cooling. This is quite a neat and portable pre-built gaming desktop, which Asus says does not compromise performance. The GPU on this desktop is Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

Image Courtesy: ASUS

On the ROG Strix G13CH, the design is more traditional as per ATX desktops, and it has an air cooler. For the GPU, this other desktop can be configured with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

The RAM is 16GB DDR5. There are four DDR5 slots on this desktop, supporting up to 64GB upgraded capacity at most. Lastly, the ASUS S501ME desktop has an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU and Intel Core i5-13400 CPU. It is also available without a GPU with Intel Core i3-13100.

New ASUS ROG 2024 Desktops & Laptops Launched in India: Pricing & Availability

The entire ROG 2024 lineup from Asus has been released in India. The products are available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other stores such as Reliance Digital and Croma. However, since they have just released, the stock situation might be a bit dicey.

For example, the G16 on the Asus website does not seem to be in stock at the time of writing; instead, the website has a “Notify Me” button. You can check out links to buy the new ROG 2024 lineup here.

ROG Scar 16, ROG Scar 18 and Zephyrus G16 (2024) Pricing in India

Let’s now talk about pricing for the new 2024 lineup of desktops & laptops by Asus. ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) gaming laptop starts at Rs 1,89,990 coming with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics.

The ROG Scar 16 (2024) starts at Rs 2,89,990 with Core i9-14900HX and Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics. Next, ROG Scar 18 (2024) starts at Rs 3,39,990 with the same Core i9 14th Gen CPU but paired with an RTX 4090 GPU.

According to Asus, there are launch offers on ROG 2024 as well. With the purchase of ROG Strix Scar 16, Scar 18, or the Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop, users can claim the TUF H3 Gaming Headset for Rs 1 only.

ROG G22CH, ROG Strix G13CHR, and ASUS S501ME Gaming Desktops Pricing in India

The compact 10-litre desktop gaming PC ROG G22CH starts at Rs 1,99,990 and has an Intel Core i7-13700F processor paired with RTX 4070 graphics. Going up to the i7-14700F, the price is Rs Rs 2,29,990 instead, a premium of 30K INR for a newer processor, which does have better multi-threaded performance. Next, the ROG Strix G13CHR starts at Rs 1,39,990 with an Intel Core i7-14700F processor and RTX 4060 graphics.

Lastly, the ASUS S501ME desktop PC is affordable and starts at Rs 37,990. However, note that this particular starter variant only has the Intel Core i3-13100 13th Gen processor with no GPU. The variant we discussed above with Intel Core i5-13400 and RTX 3050 is mentioned to have a price of Rs 87,990.

What are your thoughts on the ROG 2024 lineup by Asus? Let us know in the comments below.