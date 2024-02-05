ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Leak Gives Us a First Look at the Upcoming Flagship

All smartphone enthusiasts can agree with the shock they received when rumors of ASUS discontinuing Zenfones were floating around. ASUS later said the rumors were false, and here we are at our very first leaked images of one of the upcoming Zenfone flagships, the Zenfone 11 Ultra. The Ultra will be a bigger version of your regular Zenfone 11 and here are some shots of the device with leaked specifications. Reddit user Td3v1l shared the leaked images and renders. Image Courtesy: Reddit user Td3v1l

A few images of Zenfone 11 Ultra and its retail packaging were leaked recently, and the overall design of the phone looks quite interesting. Starting with the back of the device, the overall vibe is similar to that of the recently released ROG Phone 8 Pro, albeit a bit laid back.

The camera module is a square and houses three cameras with an LED flash. There are lines on the back that resemble the letter “A” when rotated 90 degrees to the right. The same design is widely found on ASUS laptops like on the Zenbooks. Image Courtesy: Reddit user Td3v1l

Zenfone 11 Ultra Leaked Specifications

The specifications of the device have also been leaked and they suggest ASUS is aiming for a flagship experience with the Zenfone 11 Ultra. The display is an FHD+ 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED LTPO manufactured by Samsung.

The main camera could be a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with ASUS’ Gimbal OIS, the same sensor found in the OnePlus 12R and Realme 12 Pro. The secondary camera could be an ultra-wide 13MP sensor with a 120-degree FoV, and the third camera could be a Telephoto with 32MP resolution, 3X Optical Zoom, and OIS.

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, will boast up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and will come with a 5,500 mAh cell capable of charging at 65W wired and 15W wirelessly.

Besides, ASUS will be keeping some nifty features from the Zenfone 10 such as the 3.5mm headphone jack and Dual Stereo speakers. The phone could come in five colors Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, and Desert Sienna.

What are your thoughts about the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra or the Zenfone 11 series in general? Let us know in the comments section below.