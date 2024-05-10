ASUS ROG Ally X Arrives Next Month with Some Significant Upgrades

A year after ASUS’ first handheld gaming console and Steam Deck competitor, the firm is gearing up to launch an improved version of the ROG Ally, which will be called the ROG Ally X and will launch on June 2nd. Here’s everything you need to know about the improvements it could bring over the Ally.

ASUS SVP Shawn Yen dropped some juicy lore about the improved Ally in an interview with The Verge’s Sean Hollister. One of the biggest improvements that we’re looking at is a massive increase in the battery capacity.

Shawn said, “We’re not looking at 30 to 40 percent more capacity. We’re looking at way more than that.” This improvement in the context of any modern handheld is true because their batteries just don’t last very long. Yen said ASUS has seen how many people strap giant external batteries to fix the battery woes, and that’s exactly why they wanted to add a much bigger battery to the upcoming Ally.

Adding to that info, Shawn also said that Ally X will feature more than 16GB RAM and a 2280 M.2 SSD for easy upgrades. The Ally X’s design could improve repairability with interchangeable joystick modules and a new black color. The bigger battery will make the console a bit heavy and the upgrades will add some cost to it.

Unlike Valve who asked AMD to tweak the Aerith CPU, ASUS will stick to the Z1 Extreme for Ally X. One other improvement that’s also coming to the old and upcoming Ally is the improved Armoury Crate SE 1.5 software. Image Courtesy: The Verge

ASUS claims it’s more intuitive, has better layouts for the game library, comes with filter and sort tools, and a new light mode option. There are lots of other improvements and features you can check in the above images.

Ally X was last spotted in an image posted on X by the official ROG handle. The image had a black Ally X peeking, tucked neatly in the side of the cabinet. It’ll be interesting to see what other improvements the new Ally brings to the table over the regular Ally. Can you find'em all?

The #ROGAlly birthday keeps on giving!🎂



RT & comment with the exact number of ROG Ally hidden in this picture to have a chance to win an ROG Ally!



Ends May 9. 1 winner.#HappyBirthdayROGAlly pic.twitter.com/gRbwlkgBQc— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) May 7, 2024

What are your thoughts on the new ROG Ally X? What other upgrades do you expect from the Ally’s refreshed version? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.