ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Launched with a Familiar Design: Specs, Price and More

Almost a month ago, ASUS took to its official X (formerly Twitter) account to announce the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s launch date. Today, on March 14, the smartphone has finally landed in the global markets as the brand’s latest “AI-integrated flagship.” While the device follows the trend to bring some AI to its users, it packs quite the hardware to back it all up. The pricing has also been announced, thereby giving us all the details we need. That being said, let’s take you through the specifications, price, and availability details for the ZenFone 11 Ultra.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra has completely taken after the ROG Phone 8 Pro‘s design, minus the ROG branding and Matrix display. It has also retained most of its specifications too. So, we see a whole lot of technical similarities all around.

For starters, we see it features the same Samsung’s 6.78-inch LTPO flexible AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) panel. However, instead of the 165Hz panel on the ROG Phone 8, we get 120Hz on the Zenfone 11 Ultra. This refresh rate goes up to 144Hz in games. In addition, you also get to see a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, like on the ROG Phone 8 Pro. Image Courtesy: YouTube

Furthermore, the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra also packs the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. We also get to see it being backed by up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM (instead of 24GB on ROG Phone 8 Pro). The storage and RAM uses the UFS 4.0 and LPDDR5X tech though.

On the software front, the Zenfone 11 Ultra comes with Android 14 out of the box with the ZenUI 11 custom skin on top. You also get to see 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Moving on to the camera setup next, the Zenfone 11 Ultra sports a 50MP primary Sony IMX890 sensor with gimbal OIS. This primary sensor is backed by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree FOV. There’s also a tertiary 32MP telephoto sensor, which is coupled with 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0. Additionally, this telephoto sensor is backed by up to 3x optical zoom. At the front, there’s a 32MP RGBW sensor for selfies.

Talking about the battery, a 5,500mAh unit fuels the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra. This battery capacity is paired with 65W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. This is also similar to its gaming-centric counterpart.

Image Courtesy: ASUS

As for connectivity, the flagship phone comes with Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and NFC. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack backed by Hi-Res audio support on here, a rarity in flagship phones in 2024. Meanwhile, for a superior wireless audio experience, there’s aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Lossless support as well.

That said, if you want a complete rundown of the ZenFone 11 Ultra specs, don’t forget to head over to Beebom Gadgets. We curate some of the most detailed specs and features pages for every phone, including the box contents, 5G bands, and more.

Being the AI phone that it is, additional features it comes with include AI generative wallpapers, AI call translation, and AI noise cancellation. Most importantly, there is an AI Semantic Search feature, which works as an on-device AI feature to display anything on the phone that you specifically search for.

As ASUS stated during the event, the feature is not “cloud-based” thereby prioritizing your privacy. However, the gaming-centric feature such as AI grabber is understandably not included with the 11 Ultra.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Price & Availability

Image Courtesy: ASUS

Talking about the pricing, the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra starts from 999 euros (roughly $1,099) for the 12GB + 256GB base variant. On the other hand, the 16GB + 512GB variant comes with a price tag of 1,099 euros (approximately $1,200).

Also, the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra comes in the Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Skyline Blue, and Desert Sienna color options. As for availability, the flagship phone is currently limited to the US and European markets only. ASUS has not revealed details about the phone’s launch in India and other markets.

ASUS Zenfone phones, of recent, have been known for their compact yet power-packed form. With the introduction of the Zenfone 11 Ultra, they seem to be trying to cater to the masses, the needs of those into bigger phones. Besides, with the ROG Phone 8 Pro, we saw its AI features not make it to the Indian market. If the Zenfone 11 Ultra makes it to India, we do hope that it comes with its AI features. It is mostly the AI Semantic Search feature that we are rooting for.

Moreover, last year, we got to see the Zenfone 10 launch towards the end of June in India. So, we may get to see the more compact Zenfone 11 around that time this year as well. Only time will tell. Leaks have started pouring in, and we will keep you updated, so stay tuned.

Meanwhile, tell us what you think about the new ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra in the comments down below!