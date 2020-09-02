Intel has finally taken the wraps off its latest generation of processors. The new Tiger Lake chips from Intel is its 11th-generation of processors, and offers features such as Thunderbolt 4 support, WiFi 6, and a lot more. Intel’s announcement today focused on processors for laptops, with the company unveiling U-series processors aimed at thin and light laptops.

Intel’s announcement has a total of 9 new processors, with the Core i7-1185G7 at the top of the stack. This particular processor features 4 cores/ 8 threads and operates at a base frequency of 3.0GHz. It also comes with Intel’s new Iris Xe graphics, which go up to 1.35GHz on the i7-1185G7.

Tiger Lake is built on a 10nm process similar to Intel’s current Ice Lake chips. However, the company says that it has upgraded the new processors to the Willow Core architecture with a new ’10nm SuperFIN’ design. Intel claims this offers better speeds at lower power consumption, something that’s a must, especially for laptop processors.

Here are all the processors announced today:

Processor Cores/ Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Boost Clock (Single Core) Graphics TDP Core i7-1185G7 4/8 3.0GHz 4.3GHz 4.8GHz Iris Xe 12-28W Core i7-1165G7 4/8 2.8GHz 4.1GHz 4.7GHz Iris Xe 12-28W Core i5-1135G7 4/8 2.4GHz 3.8GHz 4.2GHz Iris Xe 12-28W Core i3-1125G4 4/8 2.0GHz 3.3GHz 3.7GHz Intel UHD 12-28W Core i3-1115G4 2/4 3.0GHz 4.1GHz 4.1GHz Intel UHD 12-28W Core i7-1160G7 4/8 1.2GHz 3.6GHz 4.4GHz Iris Xe 7-15W Core i5-1130G7 4/8 1.1GHz 3.4GHz 4.0GHz Iris Xe 7-15W Core i3-1120G4 4/8 1.1GHz 3.0GHz 3.5GHz Intel UHD 7-15W Core i3-1110G4 2/4 1.8GHz 3.9GHz 3.9GHz Intel UHD 7-15W

New Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel also announced new Iris Xe graphics alongside the new Tiger Lake processors. These graphics can be found in the new Core i5 and i7 processors announced today while the i3 processors keep Intel UHD graphics.

According to the company, the new graphics offer up to twice the performance of the last generation. The company even showed off a demo where the Iris Xe graphics performed better than a 10th-gen processor paired with an MX350 GPU.

Intel EVO Platform

Intel also announced a new platform of PCs. Building on the premise offered by Project Athena, Intel’s new Evo platform is aimed at helping PC buyers know that the device they’re purchasing will meet high quality standards. For a laptop to get the Evo branding, it has to satisfy requirements including WiFi 6 support, Thunderbolt 4, 9 hour battery life on a charge, and fast system wakes in less than a second.

Intel says that over 20 Evo verified designs will be available by the end of the year.