Asus Denies Rumor Of Zenfone Smartphones Getting Discontinued

The Asus Zenfone series pretty much offers one of the best compact phones in the modern smartphone world. Their ROG Line is also popular among mobile gamers with the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate being one of the most overkill smartphones available. Many were surprised when recent rumors pointed to the Zenfone series being potentially discontinued. But recently, Asus has officially responded to the rumor and reaffirmed its future plans for the Zenfone smartphone division.

Asus Will Keep Making New Zenfone & ROG Phones

The earlier rumor, which sparked controversies around the Asus Zenfone series getting discontinued, came from the Taiwanese media outlet TechNews. This was subsequently covered widely by various media fraternities across the globe. At the time of writing, i.e. August 29, Asus responded to the rumors by publishing an official statement in their newsroom.

Asus stated the rumor is ‘not true‘. The company is definitely continuing its two product lines of smartphones: the ROG Phone series and the Zenfone series. The series of tweets below have captured the drama surrounding Asus smartphones: UPDATE: ASUS has officially denied the rumor that the ZenFone 10 will be the last model in the Zenfone series. Here's their statement from their newsroom: https://t.co/bQQkiTVjlK pic.twitter.com/kqs6wCWRdx— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 29, 2023

It is revealed that Asus has a ‘strong commitment’ to its smartphone business. This further solidifies the argument that Asus has no intention to stop the research and development of future Zenfone smartphones. The company also stated customers should stay tuned for the 2024 product lineups.

This is probably hinting towards a Zenfone 10 successor & new ROG Phone, both of which could potentially be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. By the way, Qualcomm also introduced a few gaming-focused G Series chipsets that could be used in a future Asus ROG phone but nothing is officially confirmed about their future products yet.

What are your thoughts on the Asus Zenfone series smartphones? Do you want to see more of their compact & gaming-focused smartphones in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: Zenfone 9