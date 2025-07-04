Home > News > Amazon Offers 6 Months of Free Prime Subscription Ahead of Prime Day Sale

Amazon Offers 6 Months of Free Prime Subscription Ahead of Prime Day Sale

Image Credit: Claudio Divizia / Shutterstock
In Short
  • Amazon is offering 6 months of free Prime subscription to young adult subscribers.
  • The deal includes faster Prime deliveries, Prime Video, a Grubhub Plus subscription, and 5% cashback on all Prime Day purchases.
  • The offer is only valid for young adults aged between 18 and 24 years.

Amazon Prime Day sale is right around the corner, bringing massive discounts on products you have been eyeing all year round. And to make sure you can grab those deals, Amazon is offering 6 months of free Prime subscription to young adult subscribers.

Yes, you read that right. Amazon is offering young adults aged between 18 and 24 years, 6 months of free subscription to Amazon Prime. This is a feature-packed offer, including faster deliveries on your orders, Prime Video, where you can enjoy a myriad of popular shows like The Boys, and a GrubHub subscription that typically sets you back $120.

Amazon Prime 6 Month Free Subscription
Image Credit: Amazon

If that isn’t enough, Amazon is also offering 5% cash back on every purchase during the Prime Day Sale. But that’s not all, during the 6-month period, you will be able to reap the benefits of Amazon Prime during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales later this year.

Again, the only catch here is that you need to qualify as a young adult while signing up for the subscription. Once the 6-month period ends, you can continue the subscription at $7.49 per month, or choose to cancel it. Meanwhile, Paramount is also offering its top-tier Paramount Premium plan for just $1 per month.

