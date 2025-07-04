Chainsaw Man- The Movie: Reze Arc Gets an Electrifying Official Trailer

Chainsaw Man fans have gotten a reason to rejoice. Yes, the movie has finally received the first official trailer, and it has everything we expected.

Chainsaw Man Season 1 created a significant buzz among the fandom in 2022. It adapted the events from the Introduction Arc until the Katana Man Arc, ie. Chapters 1 to 38. Produced by MAPPA, the anime series featured everything that could keep fans invested till the very end. That’s why fans started getting restless for a Season 2, after the pilot season concluded. However, the creators had different plans, so instead of announcing a second season, they greenlit a sequel film called Chainsaw Man- The Movie: Reze Arc.

The film was announced at Jump Festa ’24 on December 17, 2023, and since then, every fan has been eagerly waiting for a trailer to see what they can expect. Now, after a wait of 1.7 years, we finally have an official trailer of Chainsaw Man- The Movie: Reze Arc. The movie will kickstart from where the events left off in the first season. We will get to watch the events of the Bomb Girl Arc on the big screens.

Now, if we talk about the video clip, it starts with Denji’s monologue, ‘Makima found my heart for me. So, my heart belongs to Makima. But my body has other ideas.’ Later, we see him getting involved with two girls, the first one is Makima, and the other is Reze. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of the action sequences that will see Denji transforming into the Chainsaw Man.

The animation looks amazing, and so is the soundscore. However, don’t be restless as the movie is still not so close. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be released in Japan on September 19, 2025, and International fans will be able to watch it from September 24, 2025, onwards.