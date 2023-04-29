Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to Bring Significant Performance Gains with 3.7GHz Prime Core

Qualcomm is all set to announce its next-gen flagship chipset, possibly called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 later this year. Going by the recent leaks and rumors, the new chip will likely be a significant step up in performance over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Check out more details here.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Details Leaked

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is reportedly codenamed “SM8650” is expected to feature one prime Cortex-X4 CPU core clocked at a whopping 3.7GHz, paired with 5 performance and 2 efficiency cores. It will be a new 1+5+2 CPU architecture. The current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is based on the 1+4+3 setup.

The 3.7GHz max frequency of the new chip is a significant upgrade over the 3.36GHz of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The 8 Gen 3 is also expected to offer better graphical performance with the Adreno 750 GPU. Enthusiasts expect it to score around 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark, which, if true, will be a huge deal!

TSMC, the company that produced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, is reportedly manufacturing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on the N4P node, which is still a 4nm process but with better efficiency. The new process node will likely offer a 6% performance improvement compared to N4. While TSMC could have switched to the 3nm process node for the new chip, it is speculated that they’re sticking with the N4P node because it’s more affordable and easier to manufacture.

Other details regarding the new Qualcomm SoC remain unknown. As for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones, brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Motorola, and more are highly expected to release their offerings soon after the chipset becomes official. While an official confirmation is awaited, the Snapdragon Summit for this could happen later this year, possibly in November or December.

Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip will directly compete with MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9200+, which is expected to launch next month. However, we’ll have to wait and see how the two compare head-to-head when they finally hit the shelves. We’ll keep you updated as new information surfaces, so stay tuned to this space!