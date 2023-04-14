Asus ROG Phone 7 and Phone 7 Ultimate Officially Introduced

Asus has launched the new ROG Phone 7 series in India and other markets like the US. The ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are the latest flagship gaming phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 165Hz display, AirTriggers, and much more. Check out the details below.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Series: Specs and Features

The ROG Phone 7 series comes with the Two Tone design with one half being matte and the other half being translucent. The overall design, however, is similar to the ROG Phone 6 series. Both phones come with support for AirTriggers for motion control gestures. There’s the illuminated RGB logo for the standard ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Vision color PMOLED display at the back panel.

The phones feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1500 nits of peak brightness, 11.23% DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR10+. The screen also has a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and AS coating for reduced friction when sweating and support for SGS Eye Care.

Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, along with the Adreno 740 GPU. There’s support for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The 6,000mAh battery comes with 65W fast charging. The ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate run Android 13 with ROG UI and Zen UI. Both will get 2 years of major updates and 4 years of security updates.

On the camera front, there’s a triple-rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP macro camera. The front has a 32MP snapper. There’s support for up to 8K video recording.

You also get X-Mode and Armoury Crate for CPU/GPU, display, network, and more tweaks for enhanced gaming performance. The Asus ROG Phone 7 series comes with a side-mounted USB Type-C port for charging, GameCool 7 cooling system (the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has AeroActive Cooler for better heat dissipation), an in-display fingerprint sensor, Super Linear front facing Speakers with Dirac HD Sound, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Both get an IP54 rating.

Price and Availability

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is priced at Rs 74,999 (12GB+128GB) and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate retails at Rs 99,999 (16GB+512GB). Both will be available to buy in May, although, an exact date isn’t known.

There are a number of accessories to go with the Asus ROG Phone 7 series like the ROG Clip, a 30W HyperCharge Power adapter, an Aero case, and more.