Asus Officially Confirms Zenfone 10 Launch Date and More Details

Asus has finally dropped the launch date of its upcoming flagship Zenfone 10 smartphone. The Zenfone 10 will succeed last year’s Zenfone 9 flagship device. The upcoming device is expected to pack high-end specifications while retaining the iconic compact form factor. Keep reading to know more.

Asus Zenfone 10 Arriving Soon!

Asus, via an Instagram post, revealed that the Zenphone 10 will launch on June 29 2023 at 9 PM Taipei time (6:30 PM IST). With this, the Zenfone 10 will arrive exactly a month earlier than the previously announced Zenfone 9, which was unveiled on July 29, 2022.

The Instagram post reveals the front design of the smartphone, along with some subtle hints to its key features. In terms of the design, we can expect the Zenfone 10 to be compact just like its predecessor (however, a slightly larger screen is speculated; more on this below). There is also a left-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera just like the Zenfone 9. However, the big difference is in terms of the bezels. Unlike the massive bottom chin of the Zenfone 9, the Zenfone 10 will arrive with thinner bezels that appear to be uniform as well.

There are some cleverly placed accessories as well. A wireless charging dock indicates the wireless charging capabilities of the device. The headphones can indicate high-fidelity audio output. The camera and the gimbal also hint at the possible camera capabilities of the Zenfone 10, which could include “gimbal-like stabilization.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASUS Taiwan (@asus_taiwan)

Now, let’s take a look at what has been confirmed so far. The Asus Event page suggests that the device will indeed carry forward the compact design language of the Zenfone 9. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. There will be support for wireless charging, along with an “on-hand stabilization” mode for the camera. A new color option for the Zenfone 10 has also been confirmed. The Zenfone 10 could also pack a 5.9-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, a 200MP primary shooter, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and will most likely run stock Android 13 experience.

Overall, the Zenfone 10 is shaping up to be an exciting device that we can’t wait to get our hands on. With just a few weeks remaining for the launch, we can expect more details to emerge soon. So, stay tuned as we bring the latest developments your way!