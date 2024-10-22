ASUS ROG Phone 9 Launches in November with Snapdragon 8 Elite

Today, Qualcomm finally announced its much-awaited Snapdragon 8 Elite with 2nd-Gen Oryon cores, on-device generative AI capabilities, and more. Soon after, ASUS announced the launch date of its ROG Phone 9 series featuring the chipset. The gaming phones are scheduled to launch on November 19 at 7 PM CST (8PM ET and 5:30 AM IST).

The series could sport the usual ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro phones and will be one of the first ones to adopt Qualcomm’s latest and possibly greatest. For those unaware, the Snapdragon 8 Elite sports a 2nd-Gen Oryon CPU, which Qualcomm claims will deliver 45% more performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

So, it’s understandable for ASUS to follow the norm of refreshing its ROG Phones with the flagship chipset. However, it’s not just the gaming performance that will see a leap. The new Hexagon NPU of the Snapdragon 8 Elite is also said to bring 45% more AI performance to phones.

Image Courtesy: ASUS

Going by that, one can expect to see the ROG Phone 9 phones flaunt commendable AI features. Besides, ASUS themselves have marketed the phones with the “AI ON, GAME ON,” tagline. Since Circle to Search has been making it to quite a few other brands outside of Samsung and Google, we can expect to see that arrive on the ROG Phones. Additionally, since AI photo editing tools are also quite a hit and fairly common at this point, some of them could join the slew of AI features as well.

We also get a good look at the official design, and there are some subtle changes on that front. You see the usual matrix LED design at the back panel to appeal to mobile gamers. Previous leaks have also suggested that the phones will arrive with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. In addition, we could see them flaunting big 6.8-inch displays with superfast 165Hz refresh rates.

With the launch not even a month away, we’re expecting to see more details surface online in the coming days. Xiaomi 15 and Realme GT 7 will most likely beat it to being the first phones to carry the chipset, though. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 are also on their way.

What do you think about the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 9 series? Drop your thoughts in the comments down below!