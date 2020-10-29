The ROG Phone 3 is one of the best gaming phones out there right now, and Asus is making it an even better deal today. Ahead of Flipkart’s Diwali Sale, Asus has announced that it’s giving the ROG Phone 3 a permanent price cut of Rs. 3,000.

That means, you can now get the ROG Phone 3 at a starting price of Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB/ 128GB variant. The other two configurations of the ROG Phone 3 have also received the same price cut of Rs. 3000 bringing their prices down as well. With the price cut, the 12GB/ 128GB variant is available for Rs. 49,999 while the top-end 12GB/ 256GB variant is available for Rs. 54,999.

Apart from that, during the sale you will be able to get more offers on the ROG Phone 3 as well. There is a flat 10 percent instant discount on Axis bank debit or credit cards. Plus, No Cost EMI options will also be available on the ROG Phone 3.

For a quick refresher, the Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with the Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. You also get a 144Hz, 6.59-inch AMOLED display for smooth performance in games and all across the UI, along with support for HDR10+ content. There is also a triple rear camera on the phone with a 64MP primary sensor, along with a 24MP selfie shooter up front. Plus, the phone brings a massive 6,000mAh battery, so your gaming sessions can go on uninterrupted.

The new price on the ROG Phone 3 will be available from 12pm today, but Flipkart Plus customers can already get the phone for the reduced price.

