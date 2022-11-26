Asus ROG Phone 6 Series Now Available via Vijay Sales in India

The Asus ROG Phone 6 series, consisting of the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro can now be purchased via Vijay Sales, both online and offline, in India. With this, it would be the first time a ROG Phone will be available in an offline demo via Vijay Sales. Check out the details below.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Series Now at Vijay Sales

Both the ROG Phone 6 and the Phone 6 Pro are now available via Vijay Sales Stores and Vijay Sales’ website. They can also be purchased via ASUS E-Shop, ASUS Exclusive Store, and ROG Store.

The ROG Phone 6 is priced at Rs 71,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and comes in White and Black colors. The ROG Phone 6 Pro with the ROG Vision rear OLED display and a White matte finish will retail at Rs 89,999. This is for the 18GB+512GB variant.

Interested buyers can also get the AeroActive Cooler accessory, which has the world’s first wireless cooling tech, for the ROG Phone 6 series will also be available at Rs 5,999.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Series: Specs and Features

To recall, the ROG Phone 6 series comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a screen resolution of 2448×1080 pixels, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The ROG Phone 6 Pro has a secondary ROG Vision PMOLED color display. Both come with a dual-LED backed RGB ROG logo.

The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the camera front, there are three cameras, including a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro camera. There’s a 12MP front camera.

The phones get a 6,000mAh battery with a 30W HyperCharge Power adapter. It runs Android 12 with ROG UI and Zen UI and is eligible to get Android 13 soon. The Asus ROG Phone 6 series comes with AirTrigger 6 buttons, a Super Linear Speaker system, the latest GameCool 6 cooling system, and more.