Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition Introduced

Asus has something interesting for Diablo Immortal fans. The company has introduced the special Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition with some design changes based on the game, matching accessories, and much more. This comes after the company launched the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition recently. Check out the details below.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Diable Immortal Edition: Details

First and foremost, the new limited edition ROG Phone 6 has a Diablo Immortal-themed back design in Hell-fire red, which shows the iconic combat quest. There’s the RGB Diablo Immortal logo. Apart from the new paint job, the rest of the design is similar to the OG ROG Phone 6. Except, there won’t be a secondary display seen on the Phone 6 Pro.

There are some software changes too, including Diablo-themed animations, live wallpapers, charging animations, sound effects, a customized Always-on Panel, and incoming call notifications.

The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition comes packed in a blood-red Worldstone box with matching accessories like the Shield Blessing Aero Case, a map of Sanctuary, Fahir’s Light, and the Immortality Ejector Pin with the Diablo logo.

As for the internals, everything remains the same as the original ROG Phone 6. There’s a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, three rear cameras (50MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro), 12MP front camera, a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and Android 12. It has front-facing speakers, AirTrigger 6 shoulder controls, an IPX4 rating, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G support, and more.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Diable Immortal Edition: Price

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is now available in the US and the UK via the Asus online store. It is priced at $1,299 (~ Rs 1,06,0000).