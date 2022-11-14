Asus Reveals Android 13 Update Schedule for Its Phones; Check out the List!

Asus is now the latest OEM to announce its Android 13 stable update release roadmap for its smartphones. The roadmap reveals that its phones, including the Zenfone and ROG ones, will start getting the update next month. Check out the list below.

These Asus Phones Will Get Android 13

Asus has revealed that will start providing the Android 13 flavor to the Zenfone 9, which is its current flagship phone. This will start in December 2022. To recall, it released the Android 13 beta update for the Asus Zenfone 9 back in August.

All its smartphones are expected to get Android 13 by Quarter 2, 2023. Check out the list below to see if your phone is on it.

December 2022

Asus Zenfone 9

January 2023

Asus Zenfone 8 series

Q1, 2023, Onwards

Asus ROG Phone 6D

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Asus ROG Phone 6

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

Q2, 2023, Onwards

Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone 5s

The all-new Android 13 roll-out plan for ROG Phone is here — so prepare to level up to a more personal experience!#Android13 #ROGPhone pic.twitter.com/LrGXNYINRC— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) November 13, 2022

The older Asus ROG Phone 3 and the Zenfone 7 series are also eligible for the Android 13 but there’s no word on when this will roll out. We can expect this to happen by the end of Q3, 2023, or maybe, Q4, 2023.

To recall, Android 13 doesn’t come with a lot of major changes but gets the improved Material You theme, per-app language support, new security and privacy features, new media controls, and much more. You can check out our list of the best Android 13 features for proper details.

So, are you eligible to get stable Android 13 on your Asus phone? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Asus Zenfone 9