Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Launched in India

Putting an end to all the leaks and rumors, Asus has launched its newest flagship-grade ROG Phone 6 series in India today. There are two models under the ROG Phone 6 lineup – the standard ROG Phone 6 and the higher-end ROG Phone 6 Pro. Although they both are similar, there are a few key differences in terms of storage and design. So, let’s take a closer look at the specs and features before moving on to the price and availability.

ROG Phone 6 Series Launched in India

The ROG Phone 6 series is to cater to competitive mobile gamers in the country who prefer smooth gaming and visual performance over other smartphone features. The standard ROG Phone 6 and the 6 Pro are pretty similar to each other.

ROG Phone 6/ 6 Pro: Specifications

Both the models feature an advanced 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 165Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20.4:9 aspect ratio. The panel, backed by the Pixelworks i6 processor, is HDR 10+ certified and has Delta E < 1.

The front is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus and also comes with a special AS coating to reduce friction from hand-sweating during long gaming sessions. Moreover, the panel comes with a 23ms touch latency to deliver instant touch-to-action functions in games.

At the front, there is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor for selfies. At the back, there is a triple-camera setup on both the ROG Phone 6 and the 6 Pro, including a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro sensor. However, the ROG Phone 6 Pro touts the ROG Vision PMOLED color display at the back, while the standard model only comes with a dual-LED backed RGB ROG logo.

Under the hood, both the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro pack the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with the Adreno 730 GPU. They also pack the same dual-unit 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. As for memory, the ROG Phone 6 Pro packs 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The vanilla model, on the other hand, comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For thermals, Asus has integrated its latest GameCool 6 cooling system, which provides 360-degree cooling to the centrally-placed dual-PCB layout. Furthermore, Asus has used a proprietary method to fill the air gap between the two PCBs with a thermal compound, which the company claims reduces temperatures by up to 10 degrees.

Furthermore, the phones feature a 30% bigger vapor chamber than the ROG Phone 5. However, if you think still think it is not enough, you can get the optional AeroActive Cooler 6 accessory, which leaked earlier, to up the ROG Phone’s thermal system.

Other than these, ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a Super Linear Speaker system. The devices also sport two built-in ultrasonic AirTrigger 6 buttons on their edges that support 9 unique gestures. Mobile gamers can even configure 2 different functions for taping and lifting up fingers from the buttons for dual functionality in games.

These models also support Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 in terms of connectivity options and are IPX4 rated for water resistance, which was already confirmed by the company earlier. It runs Android 12-based ROG UI skin out of the box and comes with an Aero Case that has precise cutouts to showcase the entire back design of the devices.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the ROG Phone 6 series in India, Asus has set the price of the standard ROG Phone 6 at Rs 71,999. The ROG Phone 6 Pro with the PMOLED back-display and 18GB + 512GB configuration is priced at Rs 89,999. As for the availability of the devices, Asus did not reveal anything as of now. However, the company confirmed that it will share availability details for the ROG Phone 6 series in India via its social media handles soon.