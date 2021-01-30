Asus is gearing up to unveil the ROG Phone 3 successor very soon. The company has already teased the device, which is expected to boast a familiar design and 65W fast-charging, on Weibo earlier this month. It will most likely be called ROG Phone 5 (and Asus will skip the number 4, just like OnePlus, as it’s considered an unlucky number) and more details for this gaming smartphone have leaked online today.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Design

A listing for ROG Phone 5 has been spotted on the Chinese certification site TENAA today. It not only gives us a first official look at the upcoming gaming phone but also reveals some of its key specifications. The device looks pretty much the same on the front. You have minimal bezels at the top and bottom to house the selfie camera and stereo speakers. They also provide a grip for gaming, as per Asus. It is, however, the rear panel that should interest you more.

As you can see in the image above, the rear panel has gotten a facelift as compared to previous-gen ROG Phone models. It carries the text “05” and “Republic of Gamers (or ROG)” on the rear. This further adds weight to the rumor that Asus’ next-gen gaming phone will be called the ROG Phone 5. The thing that should, however, catch your eye is the ROG logo that appears in the dot matrix display.

The company has already offered a dot matrix case with ROG Phone 3. But, it looks like Asus ROG Phone 5 will have the dot matrix display onboard. It will probably be customizable and be used to display time, notifications, and patterns when your phone’s idle. It will certainly add flair to the design – just like Asus ROG laptops.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Specifications

The TENAA listing reveals that ROG Phone 5 carries the model number Asus_I005DA and will measure 172.83 × 77.2 × 10.2mm. That’s slightly taller and thicker than ROG Phone 3. The device is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

ROG Phone 5 will most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with a 6,000mAh (3,000mAh x 2) dual-cell battery, 65W fast-charging, and possibly, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It seems like the device will still not support wireless charging. It will bring along a triple camera system – the same as last year.

Prior to the TENAA listing, the ROG Phone 5 leaked in a hands-on video. This video showed off a tiny secondary display on the rear to show notifications and cool patterns. It looks like Asus wants to make the back panel interactive with its upcoming gaming smartphone.

This could have been one of the several prototypes that Asus worked on before, most likely, settling on the Dot Matrix display variant. The company could still go with either of the two. So, we suggest you take the leaks with a grain of salt. It will be interesting to see which design the company picks for the Asus ROG Phone 5.