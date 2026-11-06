Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Finally Gets Its Long-Awaited New Game+ Mode After 6 Years

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s long-awaited New Game+ update is finally here. Ubisoft rolled out the free update yesterday, November 5, 2026. It gives players a chance to revisit Eivor’s journey to check out the newly introduced rewards, achievements, runes, and a revamped progression system.

With the update, players can now also collect a new resource called Mithril and unlock a Master Assassin outfit inspired by Naoe from Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Ubisoft announced the update as part of its Fall 2026 Assassin’s Creed franchise update on October 29 this year.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

The feature has arrived after AC Valhalla surpassed 40 million players, 6 years after its release in 2020. New Game+ was one of the most requested features among players ever since launch, which is why Ubisoft is also describing it as one of the community’s most requested additions.

To make the gameplay engaging for returning players, Ubisoft has introduced dedicated New Game+ scaling. This system makes Gear, Runes, and Masteries all contribute to Eivor’s overall Power.

This gives players another way to further develop their character and experiment with different builds. Furthermore, with the help of the newly added resource, Mithril, players can now upgrade their Divine Gear and strengthen runes. Additionally, all items can now reach Divine Gear quality, giving players more options when upgrading their equipment.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft said it’s betting on Assassin’s Creed games after the success of AC Black Flag resynced earlier this year.

But, coming back to it, the new AC Valhalla update also adds new runes, achievements, and a stash system, along with several new rewards. Ubisoft has also mentioned there will be more updates for current-generation consoles, coming soon.

If you want to try out the new Game+ mode on PC without purchasing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla again, Xbox players who already own the game digitally can claim a free PC copy through Ubisoft Connect. Check out the full list of eligible Ubisoft games here.