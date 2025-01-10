Ubisoft Delays Assassin’s Creed Shadows Yet Again

Ubisoft has announced that the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows is now set to be released on March 20, 2025. This marks the title’s second delay since its initial announcement in May 2024. Initially set to be released on November 15, 2024, the title was later postponed to February 14, 2025, before this latest change.

Ubisoft shares a post on X expressing their gratitude to the fans and that they are very eager to acknowledge all sorts of feedback from them. Ubisoft says that they are going to need a few more weeks to refine the gameplay, and they will be informing us about the progress from time to time.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Delay: Gamer’s Reaction

This announcement has caused a mixed response from the fans. On one hand, gamers are frustrated by yet another delay, which eventually makes them lose confidence in Ubisoft’s ability to deliver a game on time.

This causes alienation from Ubisoft’s fans as they have such lofty expectations from the gaming giant. Meanwhile, another audience views this delay as a positive step. It seems like the company wants to ensure a well-refined product for its customers.

In 2024, when Star Wars Outlaws was released, the company faced a lot of criticism for the loads of bugs and glitches, thereby damaging Ubisoft’s reputation. Another similar instance was the botched release of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020. The game was so broken that Sony had to pull it back from Playstation, and Xbox had to issue refunds to its customers.

Ubisoft’s stakes are specifically high with the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The reason is that most of their recent works, including Skull and Bones, Star Wars Outlaws, and XDefiant, failed to meet the sales expectations of 2024. Assassin’s Creed is Ubisoft’s flagship franchise, and it might be the company’s potential savior.

However, there is still some skepticism about the release. The successor of Ghost of Tsushima, the Ghost of Yotei, will be released this year. The game has generated a lot of hype among the gaming community and, most importantly, is also set in feudal Japan. This has led many gamers to believe that Ghost of Yotei might overshadow Assassin’s Creed Shadows if Ubisoft fails to do something exceptional.

As of now, we are yet to hear if there will be any further delays in the release of this game. What do you think about this decision? Let us know in the comments below.