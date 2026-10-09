Rainbow Six Mobile Is Shutting Down in January 2027 After 15 Seasons

Ubisoft has confirmed that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile, its free-to-play tactical shooter, will sunset on January 15, 2027, after 15 seasons of content since its 2023 soft launch. The studio first announced Rainbow Six Mobile in 2022, with a full release on February 23, 2026. So, the shutdown comes less than a year after its global release.

The Rainbow Six Mobile devs have shared a new Ubisoft blog with the planned closure of the mobile shooter, which says that “The game will remain available until January 15, 2027. The next season will be released as planned next week.”

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft has not announced the date for the new Rainbow Six Mobile season yet, but you can expect it to drop during the week of October 12 to 19. Since its global launch, Ubisoft has consistently released monthly updates, adding new Rainbow Six Mobile operators, maps, seasons, and more, making the shutdown all the more unexpected.

According to Ubisoft’s FAQ, the Rainbow Six Mobile devs confirmed they made the sudden decision “to align our resources with our long-term strategic priorities.” They further celebrated the game’s success with “strategies, tournaments, videos, memes, and impossible plays” over the 15 seasons with the Rainbow Six community.

The devs will share more updates on the phased shutdown process, including refunds for in-game purchases in Rainbow Six Mobile. For now, you can keep playing and enjoy online services until January 15, 2026.

Ubisoft recently shut down another free-to-play shooter, XDefiant, sunsetting multiplayer services last year. So, Rainbow Six Mobile’s shutdown adds another failed Ubisoft free-to-play shooter to the list. If you’re heartbroken by this news, the studio still has new content planned for the Rainbow Six universe, with Rainbow 6 Tactics launching next year.

That said, what do you think about Rainbow Six Mobile’s shutdown? Tell us in the comments section below.