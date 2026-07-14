Ubisoft Is Reportedly Shifting Gears After Success with Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

After the successful launch of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, it looks like Ubisoft is preparing for a quieter period of releases. A new report suggests that the company will be a lot more conservative with its releases for a while, all while preparing for a “significantly bigger” year ahead of them.

Ubisoft Will Have a Lighter Release Schedule Post-AC Black Flag Resynced, Report Reveals

According to Ubisoft’s latest financial report, the company revealed that it will be moving its focus to a long-term strategy. This strategy is largely being implemented to stabilize the company’s finances. At this time, Ubisoft’s video game calendar for 2026 remains relatively light, barring a few releases like Rayman Legends Retold.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Regarding this, Ubisoft’s report reads: “The outlook reflects this lighter new release slate, continued investment ahead of stronger releases in fiscal year 2027-28, and restructuring cash costs, partially offset by a solid Live roadmap and strong growth for Rainbow Six Siege.”

Instead of going all out with the recent success of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, the developers will instead be taking a step back to work towards a major expansion, with the report revealing: “Beyond fiscal year 2026-27 the Group expects a significantly bigger content pipeline over fiscal year 2027-28 and fiscal year 2028-29 across its major brands including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Ghost Recon.”

At the time, the publisher is keeping details about the upcoming expansion under wraps. However, with all the information we have about upcoming Ubisoft projects, including the witch-themed Assassin’s Creed Hexe and the mobile-exclusive Assassin’s Creed Jade. Additionally, players can also expect a new Far Cry game to be part of Ubisoft’s plans moving forward.

The report confirmed that the company has “premium games based on established Ubisoft brands” planned for future announcements. However, players will likely see a slightly dry patch with the company as they prepare for a much more aggressive release schedule.

What do you think about Ubisoft taking a step back after the recent success of the Black Flag remake? Tell us in the comments below!