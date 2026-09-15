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Rayman Legends Retold Delayed, New Release Date Set for December 3

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Rayman Legends Retold official cover image.
Image Credit: Ubisoft
In Short
  • Ubisoft has delayed Rayman Legends Retold from its original October 1 release to December 3, 2026.
  • The Rayman team said it needs more time before launch to “make sure every detail gets the care it deserves.”
  • Additionally, Ubisoft will release a Game Overview trailer and hands-on impressions of the remake on September 22.
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Ubisoft has delayed its next major 2026 release, Rayman Legends Retold, by two months, with the remake now set to launch on December 3, 2026. The unfortunate news comes just a few weeks before its previous release date on October 1, despite the game already going gold.

According to Rayman’s post on X, the dev team is taking additional time to polish and refine the game before its December release: “While the game has officially gone gold, we have decided to take extra time to make sure every detail gets the care it deserves”.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long for new Rayman Legends Retold content, as the developers have confirmed a Game Overview trailer on September 22. On the same day, multiple creators and the press will share “fresh hands-on impressions” of the upcoming remake on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch 2.

Rayman Legends Retold screenshot featuring Rayman and Barbara.
Image Credit: Ubisoft

Most players are concerned about the delay since it’s releasing merely two weeks after the biggest video game release of the decade, GTA 6. However, Rockstar’s upcoming title and Rayman Legends Retold target vastly different audiences, so the latter shouldn’t face much competition.

Moreover, October already has major releases like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and Phantom Blade Zero, so Ubisoft’s decision to push Rayman Legends Retold to December could help it avoid competing with some of this year’s biggest releases.

Speaking of the game itself, Ubisoft announced Rayman Legends Retold at the June 2026 State of Play, bringing the original 2013 title to newer audiences with a visual upgrade, a brand-new story with fully voiced cinematics, the return of Kung Foot with improved controls, the classic co-op gameplay, and more.

Rayman Legends Retold marks Ubisoft’s second remake this year, after the publisher released Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced in July. That said, what do you think about Ubisoft’s decision to delay Rayman Legends Retold weeks before release? Let us know in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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