Ubisoft Finally Joins the Xbox Disc-to-Digital Bandwagon

Ubisoft games are finally supported on the Xbox Disc-to-Digital program. Reports have started appearing on X from players saying they are able to convert Ubisoft games using the Xbox Disc-to-Digital program. The games being mentioned include Trials Fusion, many in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, including Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and some games in the Far Cry franchise.

Initial reports had mentioned that Ubisoft and Square Enix are opting out of the Xbox Disc-to-Digital program. However, the situation seems to have taken a one-eighty as Ubisoft is now confirmed to be jumping on the Xbox Disc-to-Digital bandwagon.

After them, many other big developers are set to join the program as well. Currently, over 1000 games have become part of the Xbox Disc-to-Digital program, which is a massive number. With Ubisoft joining the fray, it won’t be long before other big studios come calling.

Check the full list of supported Xbox Disc-to-Digital games from our list here. Also, learn how to convert Xbox discs to digital games by following our guide.

The Xbox Disc-to-Digital initiative is one of the best marketing moves from Microsoft in recent years. Using the Sony physical disc backlash, they have brought in a feature that will allow players to convert their physical games into digital licenses.

This makes both the physical disc and the digital license relevant again, at a time when Sony completely shuts down PlayStation physical disc production. However, Sony’s decision could be purely statistical, especially as physical disc sales have drastically dropped over the last decade.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

However, that didn’t stop Sony from facing a massive backlash from the gaming community. With the game ownership debate reaching an all-time high in importance in recent years, the physical disc was considered one of the only proofs of game ownership. With that gone, players are clearly concerned about the future of game ownership.

So, what’s your opinion on Ubisoft finally jumping on the Xbox Disc-to-Digital bandwagon? Do you support Xbox’s new program, or do you consider physical games to be dead already? Share your opinions in the comment section below.