XDefiant Season 1 Brings Rainbow Six Siege’s Faction and Map

Any Ubisoft fan will know the company has leaned heavily into XDefiant. To be fair, the results speak for themselves as the player base for the game keeps growing. To breathe more life into the game, Ubisoft announced the XDefiant Season 1 in its Ubisoft Forward event. The upcoming season adds a famous faction and a bunch of new content.

The new GSK group will join XDefiant factions and comes directly from Rainbow Six Siege. We will also see a new map every month in XDefiant starting with Rainbow Six Siege’s Clubhouse, Daytona, and Rockefella.

Moreover, a new Capture the Flag game mode is also coming with the first season update. Along with these known updates, three new weapons and new rank progression will be unveiled on July 1 in an episode of XDebrief on YouTube.

XDefiant Season 1 kicks off on July 2 along with a new battle pass. The full reveal of the Rainbow Six Siege GSK faction will also be showcased at the XDebrief show. If you play the game in the next 48 hours you will get a free cosmetic in XDefiant.

Are you excited for season 1 of XDefiant? Tell us which part of the season are you excited about in the comments.