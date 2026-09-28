The Division 2 Survivors Beta Signups Are Live and You Don’t Need to Own the Game

After Ubisoft delivered the fantastic Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced earlier this year, the studio is now gearing up for The Division 2 Survivors, a hardcore survival and extraction experience that evolves the fundamentals of the original “Survival” DLC from the first game.

Ubisoft has opened beta test registrations for the upcoming mode on PC, and the best part is, you don’t need to own the game to participate. What you need to do is head to The Division 2 Survivors Beta Registration website and follow the steps below to earn a chance to join starting October 22, 2026:

Log in to your Ubisoft account.

Complete the survey.

Wait for the confirmation email.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

However, according to Ubisoft, you need to meet a few requirements to join The Division 2 Survivors Beta test program, or better known as the PC playtest:

You can participate on PC.

You are comfortable playing a work-in-progress build that may still have bugs or rough edges.

You’ll need to be comfortable communicating in English, as Ubisoft will provide test information and collect feedback in English.

You are willing to share feedback and help Ubisoft improve Survivors.

The beta test will run from October 22 to October 26. Signing up doesn’t guarantee access, but it significantly increases your chances of being selected. Speaking of the game mode itself, The Division 2 Survivors is an extraction experience offering both PvPvE and PvE modes in the new winter-themed Washington, D.C. map.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that the upcoming The Division 2 Survivors beta won’t be the only test they conduct. Since the studio hasn’t revealed the game mode’s official release date, expect to sign up for multiple “Test Programs” to help Ubisoft perfect the upcoming survival mode.

With The Division Resurgence tanking on Steam, The Division 2’s Survivors mode could be the perfect opportunity for Ubisoft to pull the series out of its recent slump. That said, are you signing up for the PC beta test? Tell us in the comments section below.