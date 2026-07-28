Xbox Players Are Getting These Ubisoft PC Games for Free

Xbox is making another major push toward the connected gaming ecosystem by expanding its long-running partnership with Ubisoft. Now, all eligible Xbox players can claim free PC copies of select Ubisoft games that they already own digitally on the console.

While all new digital purchases will be effective immediately, existing owners will receive their PC licenses as part of the phased rollout ending August 4. Alongside the Xbox promotion giving free Ubisoft game copies on PC, Microsoft is also expanding Ubisoft’s presence in the Xbox PC app. So, as an owner, you can receive additional content with the premium edition of games.

While the Xbox Free Play Days are available for some games, this headline in the recent Xbox Wire is another consumer-friendly announcement we’ve received this month alongside the Xbox backward compatibility on PC and handhelds.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

According to Xbox, players should ensure that they’re running the latest version of Ubisoft Connect, so the following eligible games automatically appear in your library:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Far Cry 6

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Riders Republic

Skull and Bones

The Crew 2

The Crew Motorfest

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Watch Dogs Legion

For most of the supported games, all your owned editions and downloadable content also transfer to the PC version. However, the premium currencies and one-time-use items are excluded.

Xbox confirmed that the offer only works in one direction. Buying or owning the PC version of the Ubisoft game won’t unlock it automatically for the Xbox console version. This left the community frustrated alongside the recent massive Xbox outage.

In addition to the giveaway, Xbox has also added premium editions and selected additional content for the major Ubisoft releases. This includes Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws, Rainbow Six Siege, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and several entries from the Far Cry, The Crew, and Watch Dogs franchises.

Although this might seem like a heavy expansion in owning digital games, Xbox previously announced it would keep the disc drive alive in Project Helix.

Speaking about the partnership, Xbox said that the goal is to make it easier for players to enjoy their Ubisoft titles across more devices. For Ubisoft fans, this is one of the easiest free upgrades this year.