Ubisoft Axes Far Cry Extraction Shooter for Ambitious Open-World FPS Spin-Off

A new report suggests that Ubisoft has canned the mysterious Far Cry spin-off extraction shooter game that the studio was working on. Instead, Ubisoft is shifting focus to a much more “ambitious” new Far Cry game, which will drop players into a massive open-world FPS adventure with a focus on storytelling.

Ubisoft’s Open-World Far Cry FPS Game is Coming Next in the Franchise

According to a report by Tom Henderson, Ubisoft has scrapped the extraction shooter Far Cry spin-off, which was codenamed ‘Maverick’. This is because Maverick failed to build internal confidence in the company executives. With Ubisoft taking a more quality-over-quantity approach after the success of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, the leadership opted to cancel Maverick.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Maverick was first leaked around late 2023, and it was supposed to be Far Cry’s first entry into the multiplayer extraction shooter genre set in the Alaskan wilderness. The title would have tasked players with going up against rival players, severe weather conditions, and hostile wildlife. It was undoubtedly going to be an ambitious title, but now it seems like it won’t see the light of day.

Instead, Ubisoft is recycling Maverick’s foundations into a completely new direction with a new Far Cry spin-off game codenamed “Kodiak.” The project has reportedly graduated from its concept phase at Vantage Studios. Kodiak will move away from Maverick’s extraction mechanics and will be much more faithful to other Far Cry games.

This means it is likely to shape up as an ambitious open-world FPS shooter like Cyberpunk 2077, placing player interactions and player-driven storytelling front and center. While this sounds exciting for any Far Cry fans out there, the game is still likely several years away from a commercial release.

Additionally, alongside Kodiak, Ubisoft has also been progressing on the new mainline Far Cry game, Far Cry 7, which is codenamed “Blackbird.” The title has been described as “impressive,” and it could be the trendsetter for future Far Cry entries if it’s successful enough. Blackbird will also feature some multiplayer mechanics, expanding on the series’ already implemented co-op elements.

Apart from the gaming side of things, the Far Cry anthology series has also been progressing swiftly at FX, with the show adding the legendary Steve Buscemi to its cast.

While a new Far Cry game might still be a while away from release, Ubisoft developing multiple titles for the franchise, along with other multimedia projects, proves that it is a great time to be a Far Cry fan.

Are you excited about the new Far Cry games that are in development over at Ubisoft? Tell us in the comments below!