Apple Watch Series 7 Launched at $399

At its September product launch event, Apple has unveiled the Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series. Despite multiple leaks and rumors of a major redesign that involves flat edges, Apple has used the same design we have seen on the Watch Series 6 this time around.

Apple Watch Series 7: Specifications

Starting off with the design, Apple Watch Series 7 comes with 40% thinner borders and softer round corners. Apple says the display is 70 percent brighter on always-on mode. While it’d have been sweet to see the rumored flat design, sticking to the old design means that the Watch Series 7 is compatible with all of the old bands you have lying around. You also get IP6X dust resistance and WR50 water resistance with the Watch Series 7.

In terms of software, the Watch Series 7 will run watchOS 8. Hence, you get all the new watchOS 8 features on this one, including bike tracking and fall detection for bike riding. To improve text input, Apple has included a full keyboard where you can tap each letter or slide using QuickPath. It uses ML for word predictions.

Apple Watch Series 7 promises 18 hours of battery life. Coming to charging, Apple says the Series 7 charges 33 percent faster than the Series 6. With the updated USB-C cable, you can charge the smartwatch from 0 to 80 percent in 45 minutes. Moreover, you get 8 hours of sleep tracking with just 8 minutes of charging.

Price and Availability

Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399. It comes in five Aluminum colors – Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, and Product Red. It will also be available in Silver, Graphite, and Gold stainless steel finishes, in addition to Natural and Space Black Titanium. The Watch Series 7 will have Nike and Hermès editions too. Series 7 will be available later this fall.