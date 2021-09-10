Apple Watch Series 7 Production Issues Resolved: Kuo

Last month, there were reports from Nikkei Asia and Bloomberg suggesting that Apple is facing production delays for the Watch Series 7 due to its new design and bigger displays. According to a new investor note from renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors, Apple has now managed to resolve the Apple Watch 7 production issues.

Apple Watch Series 7 Production Issues Resolved

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the production issue was related to the panel module. Apple has reportedly managed to fix the issue and the smartwatch is ready for mass production in mid-September. “The production issue of the Apple Watch 7 is mainly related to the panel side. However, it has been resolved, and mass production of panel modules will begin in mid-September,” reads the note.

The new ‘dramatic’ design change with the Watch 7 includes flat edges, much like what you see in the iPhone 12 lineup. To implement this, Apple is reportedly using a new OLED production line. In addition, the company has sourced components from new suppliers such as LGD, Jabil, and Young Poong.

“Due to the adoption of many new panel-related production processes for the first time, the Apple Watch 7 panel module encountered reliability issues during the risk-ramp phase before Jabil started mass production, mainly including blinking panel and touch insensitivity. This complicated production issue may be related to LGD, Jabil, or Young Poong,” Kuo added.

Apple is likely to announce Watch Series 7 alongside iPhone 13 series at its September 14 event. If you are planning to purchase it, do not forget to check our rumor roundup of the Apple Watch Series 7.