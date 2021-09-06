As per previous reports, Apple is preparing to unveil its upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, alongside the iPhone 13 series, on the rumored September 14 launch date. However, as per a recent report, the Cupertino giant is facing production issues for its upcoming smartwatch due to the rumored new design and larger display.

Apple Faces Production Issues for Apple Watch Series 7

The report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who recently published an in-depth report about Apple’s upcoming products. In the detailed report, Gurman mentioned that the company might not release the Apple Watch Series 7 along with the iPhone 13 as it is facing major production issues for the device.

Now, for those unaware, rather than focusing on health features this year, Apple is reportedly aiming to re-design its smartwatch series and make them bigger than its predecessors. We have already seen a glimpse of what the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 could look like, thanks to leaked renders by reputable Apple tipster Jon Prosser. So, as per the renders, the new Apple Watch models will feature flat edges, much like the boxy design of the modern iPhones. Moreover, Apple will reportedly launch the device in new 41mm and 45mm sizes, which are bigger than previous Apple Watch models.

Now, as a result of these new design changes, Gurman reports that Apple has been facing issues in the production process. So, as per the report, the company can now do one of the three possible things.

Possible Outcomes of Apple Watch 7 Production Issues

The Cupertino giant could delay the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 7 until the production issues are fixed. If not this, Apple can release the watch along with the iPhone 13 series on time but make them available in small quantities. Or, Apple could announce the Apple Watch 7 but start shipping them at a much later date.

Now, chances are Apple will announce the Apple Watch Series 7 on September 14. However, the company might use a combination strategy of shipping-in-small-quantities and delayed-shipping to cope up with the production issues.

If you want to get all the details about the recent rumors, leaks, and reports about Apple’s next-gen smartwatch, check our in-depth story on the same from right here.

Featured Image Courtesy: FrontPageTech (Jon Prosser)