Apple Watch Series 7 Will Start at Rs. 41,900 in India, Reveals Flipkart Listing

Along with its next-gen iPhone 13 models and the refreshed iPad mini, Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 7 last month. It launched in various countries with a starting price of $399. Now, a recent product listing on Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart has revealed the official Indian pricing of the Apple Watch Series 7, and it starts from Rs 41,900 for the base variant.

Although there is no information about the wearable in Apple’s official online store in India as of now, recent product listings on Flipkart have revealed the Indian prices of the new Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch Series 7 India Pricing

Now, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the price of the aluminum models of the Apple Series 7 will start from Rs. 41,900 and will go up to Rs. 53,900 in India. The price of the stainless steel models, on the other hand, will start at Rs. 69,900 for the base variant and will go up to R.s 73,900. And if you want to get the Milanese Loop variants, you will need to pay Rs. 73,900 for the base 41mm model and Rs. 77,900 for the 45mm variant.

You can check out the prices of each of the Apple Watch 7 models in India right below:

Aluminum

41mm – ₹41,900

45mm – ₹44,900

41mm Cellular – ₹50,900

45mm Cellular – ₹53,900

Stainless Steel (Cellular only)

41mm – ₹69,900

45mm – ₹73,900

Milanese Loop (Cellular Only)

41mm – ₹73,900

45mm – ₹77,900

These are the leaked Indian pricing of the latest Apple Watch models. The Flipkart listing, despite revealing the price, showed that the new watches will be available later this year. It did not confirm a specific date for the India launch of the Series 7 Apple Watch.

So, if you are planning to get the Apple Watch Series 7 in India, stay tuned to know when it will be launched in the country. Meanwhile, if you are in the market for one of the latest iPhone models, here is the Indian pricing of the iPhone 13 series.