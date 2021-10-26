Apple Rolls out iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 Update with SharePlay Support for FaceTime

Apple introduced its next-gen operating systems, including iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, at WWDC 2021 earlier this year. Although the company added various new features such as the Google Lens-like Live Text feature to iPhones and iPads, Apple did not roll out some features like SharePlay in the public release of the software last month. Now, the Cupertino giant has rolled out iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 updates to its devices, adding the promised SharePlay for FaceTime feature.

Now, for those unaware, the new SharePlay feature on iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 lets users share their screen on FaceTime, stream music from Apple Music, and even watch movies together with friends on FaceTime calls. It is a pretty useful feature, especially in these times when remote work and lockdown have become the norm due to the pandemic.

Although the company did not add this feature with the initial public release, Apple enabled them for users with its latest iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 updates. They come as OTA updates for compatible iPhones and iPad models, and users can download the update to start using SharePlay on their devices right away.

Other than this, Apple users running the latest iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 update will also be able to keep a verifiable copy of their COVID-19 vaccination certificate in the Apple Wallet app. Moreover, iPhone 13 users will get support for the ProRes video format with this update.

So, if you have a compatible iPhone or an iPad model, go to the Software Update section from Settings to get the latest iOS or iPadOS 15.1 updates. However, make sure that your device has sufficient storage and charge it before you download and install the update.

Apart from rolling out the iOS and iPadOS update, Apple has also rolled out HomePod software version 15.1 for HomePod and HomePod mini users. It adds support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos to the HomePod and lossless music playback with Apple Music to both the models. The HomePod update will automatically download and install once you update your connected iPhone or iPad device to the latest software.