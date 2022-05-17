Apple Releases iOS 15.5 Ahead of WWDC 2022

Apple will soon host the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2022) to release the next-gen iteration of its mobile OS – iOS 16. Prior to the event, the company has introduced the iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates, which could be the last ones for this iteration of iOS. Here’s everything new it brings to the table.

iOS 15.5 Released: What’s New?

iOS 15.5 isn’t a major update with a lot of new features. It is mainly about a few changes here and there, along with bug fixes. The update brings enhancements to the Apple Cash card, which now allows users to send and request money in the Wallet app using their card. However, this is a region-specific feature and is only available in the US.

There’s also a new setting for the Podcasts app, which will limit the podcasts being saved on an iPhone and automatically delete the existing ones to easily manage iPhone storage.

The Communication Safety feature in Messages now has the ability for parents to send a warning message to their kids when they receive or send images or videos that promote nudity. This warning message will contain helpful resources for children if they encounter such a situation.

There are a number of fixes too, including the one where home automation may fail when triggered by people (arriving or leaving). iOS 15.5 also contains some security fixes, which you can check out over here.

The iOS 15.5 update is now available for users to download and weighs around 700MB. Just head to the Settings -> General -> Software Update, and simply download and install. This shall take a few minutes and make sure to connect to a stable Wi-Fi for a quicker process.

In addition to this, Apple has introduced the iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6, and tvOS 15.5.