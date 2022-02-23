Apple Adds New AirTag Anti-Stalking Features with iOS 15.4 Beta 4

Apple has been rolling out the developer and public betas of its upcoming iOS 15.4 update that contains many new features, including the ability to use Face ID with a mask. Now, with the latest iOS 15.4 beta 4 update, the company has rolled out the much-needed anti-stalking features for the AirTag. Have a look at the details.

iOS 15.4 Beta 4 Adds Anti-Stalking Features for AirTag

With the latest iOS 15.4 beta 4 update, Apple has started integrating the new anti-stalking features, which were announced recently. These features aim to prevent users from using AirTags for stalking other people or stealing cars. It includes a new warning message during the AirTag setup screen that highlights the legal repercussions of using Airtags for criminal activities.

“Using this item to track people without their consent is a crime in many regions around the world. This item is designed to be detected by victims and to enable law enforcement to request identifying information about the owner,” reads the new setup screen.

This message is for users to know that AirTags are only meant to track objects like wallets, luggage, or keys, and not people or pets.

Other than this, Apple has also made some minor tweaks to the Find My app. The option to disable “Item Safety Alerts” in the app is no longer available. Instead, Apple now offers “Customize Find My Notifications” and “Customize Tracking Notification,” both of which currently lead to the Notifications settings for the app.

Image: Macrumors

More Changes Coming Soon

Apple has also revealed that it will improve the Find My app to better detect unknown accessories. Currently, if the app detects AirPods or any other Find My network accessory, it shows an “Unknown Accessory Detected” notification to users. However, it will change soon as the Find My app will show the exact product name of an unknown Find My-supported item to eliminate the confusion about non-AirTag devices. This was also a part of the AirTag update that was announced recently.

Going forward, Apple is expected to add features like an unwanted tracking alert system, louder AirTag sounds, and improved Precision Finding. This will allow users to easily track an AirTag that is being used for unwanted tracking.

Apple started to focus on the privacy features for its Bluetooth-based tracking device following numerous reports of unwanted stalking and other criminal activities via AirTags. The company introduced an Android app to detect unknown AirTags last year, and it even published an in-depth AirTag safety guide to help users prevent privacy issues. The aforementioned is another step to ensure that the device is used for good.

It remains to be seen if Apple would keep these anti-stalking features in the stable build of the iOS 15.4 update, which is expected to release soon. We will update you on this, so stay tuned for further updates.