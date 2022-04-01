Apple Rolls out iOS 15.4.1 to Fix Battery Drainage Issue on iPhones

After a lot of anticipation, Apple released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 last month with the ability to use Face ID with a mask, improved AirTag privacy features, and more. However, following the rollout of the update, many iOS users reported battery drain issues on their iPhones. So now, Apple has started rolling out the iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates that fix the battery-drainage issues and other bugs.

Apple Rolls Out iOS 15.4.1 to Fix Battery Drainage

Both the new iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates are minor ones with fixes and are primarily meant to sort out the battery drainage issue after several complaints and reports.

To recall, After Apple rolled out iOS 15.4, numerous iPhone users complained about battery drainage issues after the update. The users took to Twitter to report the issue that reduced the battery percentage of their devices quickly without much usage. You can check out a couple of the tweets attached below. After the update of IOS 15.4 The battery drain issue has came. I am using i phone 13 the battery backup before was around 8-10hrs and now its has become 3-4 hrs. After updates the phone becomes better but i don’t know what apple updates are the make phones performance down.— Naman Bothra (@Namanbothra14) March 28, 2022 ios 15.4 battery drain is absolutely ridiculous. why can’t @Apple @AppleSupport ever get releases right the first time 😒 down 5% in less than 10 minutes. — JY 📷 (@laceup524) March 16, 2022

Apple also mentions that iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 fix an AppleAVD issue that allowed any application to run and execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. The company says that this vulnerability might have been actively exploited by attackers. Hence, users should update their devices to prevent privacy risks.

So, if you are an iPhone user, go to Settings -> General -> Software Update to check for the latest iOS 15.4.1 update and install it on your device right now. In addition to this, the iOS 15.4.1 update fixes the issue where Braille devices become unresponsive and Made for iPhone hearing devices lose connection, along with several more bug fixes.

Apple has also released the macOS 12.3.1, tvOS 15.4.1, HomePod 15.4.1, and watchOS 8.5.1 updates as well.