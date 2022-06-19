Apple Tops the List of 100 Most Valuable Brands in the World; Check out the Entire List Here!

Ever since Apple was established in 1976, it has come a long way to become one of the most valuable as well as the most profitable brands in the world. Now, to no one’s surprise, the company has topped the list of 100 most valuable brands in the world, which not only includes tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon but also other brands like McDonald’s, Louise Vuitton, and others. Here are the details.

Apple Becomes the Most Valuable Brand in the World

A London-based data and analytics firm Kantar recently published a list of the 100 most valuable brands in the world based on current market data. The list includes all kinds of brands, ranging from FMCG, multinational fast-food chains, and big tech companies to apparel and automobile brands.

Amongst all the brands in the world, Apple stood out and captured the numero uno position with a total market value of $947 billion. If you remember, the company was the first to hit the $2 trillion mark back in 2020, though it failed to maintain the same due to the whole Coronavirus pandemic and the global chip shortage. However, as per the Kantar report, Apple grew by 55% from last year to become the most valuable brand. You can check out the entire list in the image attached right below.

Now, it is worth mentioning that Apple has been struggling to keep up with companies such as Samsung and Xiaomi in the smartphone market recently. Although there is the fact that Apple offers an array of premium products like iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watch, most of which tend to lead their own categories. Plus, the company is expanding its service portfolio aggressively to capitalize on recurring incomes from its massive user base.

Following Apple, Google was able to capture the second position on the list. The Mountain View giant was able to garner a market value of $819 billion, growing 79% from last year. After Google, the third and fourth positions were captured by Amazon ($705 billion) and Microsoft ($611 billion), respectively. While the Chinese tech giant Tencent ($214 billion) remained in the fifth position. Check out the top 10 most valuable brands in the world in the image right below.

The report also highlighted that 11 new brands entered this year’s list, earning the moniker of one of the most valuable brands in the world. These include Infosys from India, Mercado Libre, Aramco, KFC, and more. Other brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Qualcomm, Tesla, and Meta (formerly Facebook) are also part of the list.

So, what do you think about Apple becoming the most valuable brand in the world? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And if you want to access the entire report, visit Kantar’s official website to download it.