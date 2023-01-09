Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Is Possibly Coming This Spring

Apple has been featured in the news multiple times for its mixed reality headset but up until now, we haven’t seen the long-awaited product yet. This might finally change soon as the Cupertino tech major is expected to launch its AR/VR headset this spring. Here’s what to expect from Apple this year.

Apple AR/VR Headset May Finally Launch This Year

In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple is planning to launch the mixed reality headset ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. This is a little later than the previously expected January launch. That said, as long as the product finally sees the light of day, a slight delay won’t matter as such!

One thing to note is that the Apple headset, possibly called the Reality Pro, won’t be available right away. Gurman says that Apple will ship the product in 2023 fall after the software features are fully tested by developers.

Currently, the AR/VR headset has reached some high-profile developers for testing. Before the headset is made publically available, a lot of software and hardware ‘kinks’ are needed to be worked on. Plus, Apple needs to figure out how the headset, which is said to be the ‘hot new introduction‘ of this year, will be marketed.

The headset is expected to run xrOS, which is codenamed ‘Borealis.’ Although earlier, it was said to be called RealityOS. We can expect the device to support Mac-level computing power and come with dedicated chips and a proper App Store for comprehensive app support.

There could be two 4K micro OLED screens, support for iris scanning for payments and all, and loads more features for the Apple headset to compete with the likes of Meta’s Quest Pro and even the recent HTC Vive XR Elite. Since we expect a launch this year, we are likely to see official details arrive soon. So, stay tuned for further updates.

Meanwhile, Gurman has also revealed that Apple is expected to introduce new MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, a new Mac Pro, a larger iMac Pro, a 15-inch MacBook Air, refreshed iPads and Apple Watches too.