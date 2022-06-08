Apple’s AR Headset to Hit Stores Before WWDC 2023; Predicts Ming-Chi Kuo

While a number of reports hinted at the possibility of Apple teasing its highly-anticipated AR/MR headset during its recent WWDC 2022, it did not happen, as predicted by Ming-Chi Kuo. Although the company unveiled the next-gen iOS and iPadOS, among many more announcements, it did not mention anything about augmented reality or virtual reality. Now, Kuo has some updates regarding the matter and suggests that Apple’s AR/MR headset will hit the stores before next year’s WWDC event.

Apple AR/MR Headset To Arrive Next Year

Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently took to Twitter to share some updates about Apple’s upcoming AR/MR headset. Kuo says that he believes that the shipping date of Apple’s AR/MR headset will be postponed to the second quarter of 2023 due to the lockdowns in Shanghai.

In a follow-up tweet, the analyst provided a possible development timeline for the AR/MR headset, stating that it will enter the EVT (Engineering Validation Test) stage sometime in Q3 2022. He further mentioned that Apple will hold a media event in early 2023, presumably in January, to unveil the product. Finally, Kuo said that the AR/MR headset will hit the stores before WWDC 2023, with pre-orders going live sometime during Q2 2023. You can check out his tweet attached below. (2/2)

1. EVT starting from 3Q22.

2. Media event on Jan 2023.

3. Delivery of development toolkit within 2-4 weeks after the event.

4. Starting pre-order in 2Q23.

5. Hitting store shelves before WWDC 2023.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 7, 2022

To recall, this information is in line with the previous rumors that have hinted at next year’s launch for the Apple AR headset. It was earlier expected to happen this year.

As for what to expect, Apple’s highly-anticipated AR/ MR headset has been rumored for quite a long time now. Previous rumors about it suggest that it will rely on Apple’s Memojis and SharePlay features for virtual FaceTime calls. Moreover, it is most likely to run a new platform called RealityOS and is expected to pack the latest M2 chipset that Apple unveiled recently. There are chances it may come with two 4K micro OLED screens, support for ‘comprehensive’ apps, and loads more.

However, other than these, not much is known about the headset as of now. That said, if this timeline proves to be true, we expect more details about the Apple AR/MR headset to show up in the coming months. So, stay tuned for further updates. Also, let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.