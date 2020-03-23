Apple has lifted purchase limits on its phones, tablets and laptops for customers outside China less than a week after imposing those restrictions on its newly-launched iPad Pro and MacBook Air models, as well as a whole host of iPhones following a slowdown in production because of the coronavirus crisis. Do note that the limits still apply to customers in China, where customers can only order up to five ‌MacBook Air‌ units each.

As per the decree issued last week, customers outside China were limited to five orders each for the MacBook Air and Mac Mini, while the new ‌iPad Pro‌ was limited to two 11-inch models and two 12.9-inch models per customer. The rationed iPhones included the entire iPhone 11-series, the iPhone 8-series and the iPhone XR, with customers only allowed to buy up to two units of each model.

Apple routinely places some purchase limits on its products in some Asian markets to prevent rampant price-gouging in the grey market, but the new restrictions were reportedly applicable globally, although the company never said anything officially on the subject. The restrictions were likely imposed to better manage the demand-supply ratio following a slowdown in production due to factory shutdowns in China to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly prepping to launch a number of new laptops and tablets with Mini-LED displays in the coming months. While a 12.9-inch iPad Pro is rumored to come later this year, reports suggest that some of the other Mini-LED devices in the pipeline include a 10.2-inch iPad, a 7.9-inch iPad mini, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro model.