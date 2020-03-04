Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released yet another investor note in which he reveals that the Cupertino giant is working on a total of six new products that will feature a Mini-LED display.

According to Kuo, Apple’s upgrade to the 13-inch MacBook Pro model will come in the form of a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro (that sounds plausible, considering the 15-inch MBP was upgraded to a 16-inch model late last year), and that the new MacBook Pro will pack in a Mini-LED display.

He also mentions that Apple is also planning on launching 5 other products with Mini-LED displays, including a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, an upgraded 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a 7.9-inch iPad mini as well.

In an older investor note, Kuo had claimed that the company will launch the new iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display sometime in Q3 2020, but he has now shifted that expected release timeline to Q4 2020 instead. Kuo also mentioned that the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the Mini LED display will be launched sometime in 2020.

In case you’re wondering why all the humdrum around Mini-LEDs instead of OLED panels on these high-end devices, Kuo claims that the Cupertino giant is looking at Mini-LEDs for its displays because they offer benefits similar to those offered by OLEDs (including localised dimming, and a wider color-gamut) while also being safe from the drawbacks that come with OLED panels — screen burn-in, for the most part.