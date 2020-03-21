Apple may have launched a new iPad Pro just this week, but the company is apparently getting ready to add more models to the lineup in the coming months. According to a new report from Taiwanese publication, DigiTimes, the company is working on a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display for launch later this year.

The report quotes sources from within Apple’s supply chain, saying that the upcoming Mini-LED iPad Pro will be just the start of the company’s association with the emerging new display technology that the company plans to increasingly deploy over the next five years. According to sources, the emerging display technology, which is being used by TCL in some of its smart TVs, is expected to get a significant boost as Apple is spending heavily on R&D relating to Mini-LED backlighting.

The DigiTimes report lines up with a recent investor note from TF Securities analyst and known Apple tipster, Ming-Chi Kuo, who earlier this month claimed that the Cupertino firm was working on at least six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021. According to Kuo, the Mini-LED devices will include a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, a 7.9-inch iPad mini, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro model.

In an investor note late last year, Kuo had claimed that the first wave of Mini-LED products from Apple will be announced in Q3, 2020 before changing his timeline to Q4 a few weeks ago. Kuo also mentioned that the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the Mini LED display will be launched sometime in 2020, but there’s no definitive ETA for that just yet.