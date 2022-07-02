Apple Could Produce Lesser iPhone 14 Units, Says New Report

Apple will soon release the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series in September and it will reportedly garner more demand. Despite that, the tech giant is expected to produce lesser iPhone 14 models than expected, as per the latest report. Here’s why.

Apple to Cut iPhone 14 Orders

A recent report by DigiTimes suggests that Apple might cut the iPhone 14 production units by 10%. Earlier, the company was expected to produce 90 million units. The mass production for the iPhone 14 series has already begun. Although, it was earlier speculated to be delayed.

The reason for this is said to be TSMC. It is revealed that the whole issue started when TSMC was required to adjust orders for its three major clients, which includes Apple too. AMD and Nvidia have also suffered due to the current semiconductor situation and mining boom.

However, the report further states that even though Apple may cut the iPhone 14 series units, the “orders should be in TSMC’s expectations.” TSMC is also certain that its situation will improve this year and so will its next 5 to 10 years.

It remains to be seen how this semiconductor situation will affect the general audience and whether or not the sales will take a toll. For those who don’t know, the iPhone 14 series is expected to see high demand, especially in the Chinese market as compared to the iPhone 13 series. This information comes from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. We need to see how the whole demand-supply scenario is.

(1/4)

The demand for iPhone 14 in the Chinese market may be stronger than that of the iPhone 13 from the viewpoints of distributors/retailers/scalpers.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 30, 2022

As for the iPhone 14 series, it continues to stay in the news and is expected to come with notable improvements. The new iPhone models could come with major camera improvements, including support for 48MP cameras, bigger batteries, two chipset variants (A15 and A16 Bionic chipsets), and more. We can expect them to see a major design overhaul in the form of a hole+pill display instead of a notched display, among others.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to make its entry in September and this is when we will be able to get a proper idea of the 2022 iPhones. Hence, stay tuned to know more about this.

Featured Image: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech