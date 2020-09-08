After a long wait, and a pretty long list of reports and rumours about the iPhone 12 being delayed, and then entering mass production, and much more, Apple has finally announced the iPhone 12 launch event.

In an invite sent out to members of the media, the company has announced that the next generation iPhones will be launched on September 15 at 10am PT. In line with most events this year, the iPhone 12 launch will be entirely virtual so anyone can join in and watch the company unveil the new iPhones.

This year, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones. We are hoping to see a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of these devices are expected to come with 5G support. However, reports suggest that only the iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with mmWave 5G capabilities. There are also talks about the iPad Pro’s LiDAR sensor making an appearance in the Pro variants of the new iPhone 12.

Apart from that, Apple is also likely to launch the new Apple Watch Series 6. Plus, there are rumours that the company will also launch another Apple Watch to replace the Series 3 at that price point. We may also get to see a new Apple TV, a smaller HomePod, and an iPad Air announcement alongside the new iPhones.

The event, as I mentioned above, is scheduled for 10am PT on September 15. For us here in India, that’s 10:30pm IST on September 15. We will be covering the launch live, so stay tuned.