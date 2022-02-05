Apple to Launch 2022 iPhone SE, New iPad Air, and More on March 8: Report

Apple has been in the news for the next-gen iPhone SE every now and then. The alleged iPhone SE 3 is expected to be launched alongside the iPad Air 5 and even a new Mac in the coming weeks. And as per new leaks, this could happen in early March.

Apple’s First 2022 Event to Take Place in March

A report by Bloomberg reveals that Apple is prepping for a March 8 event to launch a bunch of products we mentioned above. It is said that the event will “kick off a potentially record-setting year for product launches.” However, there are chances that the launch date might shift due to possible changes or production issues.

The event, as expected will be virtual, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The March 8 event seems likely as Apple has been hosting its Spring events during this time around for a while now. Although, this time it’s slightly earlier than the usual April timeline. Plus, March 8 is a Tuesday and this is in line with Apple’s launch cycles. That said, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for Apple to reveal some official details.

Coming to the event’s expectations, the iPhone SE 3 aka the iPhone SE+ 5G is expected to be the star of the show. The phone, as rumors suggest, will resemble the 2020 iPhone SE and won’t undergo any design changes. Although, it is expected to come with support for 5G (which will make it the first inexpensive 5G phone), an A15 Bionic chipset, improved cameras, improved battery life, and more. A recent rumor has also revealed that it might not support MagSafe unlike the high-end iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. Although, wireless charging support will be present.

As for the iPad Air 5, it is likely to share a few details with the iPad Air 4 but is expected to bring some upgrades on the hardware front and support 5G. A new pro-grade iMac Pro with a big 27-inch screen is also expected to make an entry at the event, and we might also see the introduction of the next-gen Apple silicon – the much-awaited Apple M2 chip.

In addition, we can expect to see iOS 15.4 come out of beta and bring Face ID while wearing a mask, new emojis, and more new features for the general audience in the first half of March. Next-gen macOS and iPadOS updates are also expected to roll out at the same time. Now, to recall, Apple recently released the iOS 15.4 beta. Excited for the launch of iPhone SE 3?

Featured Image: Representation of iPhone SE 2020