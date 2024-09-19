Android 15 Will Potentially Release on This Date!

Android 15 may not seem like a huge update on the surface, but it brings much-needed features like Notification Cooldown, App Archiving, Private Space, and more. As the Android 15 developer previews and betas unfolded, it looked like the update would roll out last month. However, it was pushed to later. In the latest scoop, we finally know the exact release date of Android 15.

According to Android Headlines, the final stable version of Android 15 could potentially arrive on October 15. Google typically pushes major updates on Monday, so the release should’ve been on October 14. Since it’s a holiday (Columbus Day) in the US, the update could come on October 15.

On the release day, only Google Pixel phones, Pixel 6 and above, will be able to install and use Android 15. Other OEMs will likely announce their brand-new Android 15-based skins in the days to come. I can’t wait to try out Nothing OS 3.0 and One UI 7.0 as soon as they release. But, in the meantime, you can check this full list of Android 15 compatible devices to see if your phone will get the vanilla-flavored Android update or not.

For those unaware, Google pushed Android 15 to AOSP in September, and this is the longest Pixel users have waited for a new version after its AOSP release. We’re not aware of the reasons behind the delay. Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via X) said it could be because Google wants to ensure the version is much more stable on release. This makes sense considering how previous Android versions had a few annoying bugs when released.

That said, the Android 15 release date is certainly great news for Pixel owners. And we hope to see other manufacturers push their versions of Android 15 soon. What are your thoughts on Android 15? Are you content with the overall changes so far? Let us know in the comments.